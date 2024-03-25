Cooku With Comali Season 5: Three Former Bigg Boss Tamil Contestants To Join The Cookery-Comedy Show?

Cooku With Comali Season 5: Cooku with Comali, a Tamil cooking competition show aired on Star Vijay Television, has amassed a significant fan base across its four seasons since its inception in 2019.

Advertisement

The show, also available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, saw a surge in popularity during its reruns amidst the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. The highly anticipated fifth season is on the horizon. Ahead of the new season, chef Venkatesh Bhat announced his departure from the show to take a break.

Advertisement

Following Bhat's departure from Cooku with Comali, speculation swirled regarding his replacement until Star Vijay TV made a significant announcement on March 18. The renowned Tamil broadcaster surprised audiences with a launch promo for the eagerly awaited fifth season of the beloved cooking show, unveiling actor Madhampatty Rangaraj as one of the judges.

The Cooku with Comali 5 promo begins with the iconic show logo displayed on a chartered flight. Chef Damu emerges from the aircraft first, followed by the introduction of Madhampatty Rangaraj, signalling the start of their new partnership as they join hands.

Advertisement

Anticipation for Cooku with Comali season 5 is mounting, fueled by swirling rumours about the potential contestant lineup circulating online. The initial prediction list includes celebrities such as actor VTV Ganesh and actress-model Dhivya Dhuraisamy, who are among those speculated to join the show.

Rumoured Contestants List

Srikanth Deva: Rumours suggest that Srikanth Deva, son of renowned music composer Deva and composer for over 100 Tamil films, may join this programme as a participant.

Advertisement

Vasanth Vasi: Actor Vasanth Vasi, currently appearing in the serial "Pandian Stores 2" on Star Vijay TV, is reportedly joining the show. Given Saravana Vickram's participation in the first season of "Pandian Stores" in "Bigg Boss (Tamil season 7)," speculations suggest Vasanth Vasi's selection as a Vijay TV celebrity contestant in the upcoming season.

Dhivya Dhuraisamy: Actress Divya Dhuraisamy, known for her minor roles in several films, gained prominence with her recent role in the film "Blue Star." Additionally, she boasts a sizable Instagram following, leading to speculation that her social media popularity played a role in her selection as a contestant.

Advertisement

VTV Ganesh: There are rumours circulating that VTV Ganesh, known for his roles as an actor, comedian, and film producer, might be making his debut on the Cooku with Comali show. Speculation suggests that his comedic skills could be a valuable addition to the programme.

Irfan: There are rumours circulating that YouTuber Irfan, known for his food review videos, might be participating in the show. With his significant presence on social media, speculation suggests that his involvement could generate even more buzz online.

Advertisement

Priyanka Deshpande: Despite Priyanka's fame as a Vijay TV host, rumours suggest she might debut as a contestant on this show. Priyanka was previously a contestant on Bigg Boss (Tamil season 5), finishing as the first runner-up. If she indeed joins Cooku with Comali, it's anticipated to garner significant attention.

According to the latest reports, discussions are underway with Dinesh Gopalsamy and Poornima Ravi, both former contestants of the recently concluded Bigg Boss Tamil season 7. If these two, along with Priyanka Deshpande, participate in the show, a total of three former Bigg Boss contestants will be part of the show, which is expected to increase its popularity.

There are also reports of talks with Krishna Mckenzie, a Frenchman engaged in organic farming in Puducherry. Typically, senior actors and actresses participate in this programme, and this time, actor Ambika is expected to join the lineup. As speculations about potential contestants circulate on social media, fans eagerly await the show's launch and the official announcement of the contestant list.