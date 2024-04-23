Coolie Title Teaser Records: Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj And Anirudh's Team-Up Creates A Buzz

Coolie Title Teaser Records: The title teaser for Rajinikanth's forthcoming film, formerly called Thalaivar 171, unveiled its captivating title, Coolie, yesterday at 6 p.m. Rajinikanth has played a coolie in films like Uzhaipaali (1993), Mannan (1992), Mallum Malarum (1989), and several others. Therefore, the upcoming film may include some meta-references to his earlier work.

In the teaser, several goons are seen in a factory working with gold items such as chains and watches for smuggling purposes. One of the goons receives a call warning about an unknown intruder breaching security and is advised to stay cautious. When he steps outside, carrying a chain made of gold watches, to confront the intruder, he ends up being attacked instead. This leads to fight sequences between Rajinikanth's character and the goons. The entire teaser is filmed in black and white, with only the gold color emphasized.

