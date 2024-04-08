Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded Season 2 Grand Finale: Get To Know The Date, Time, And Finalists!

Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded Season 2 Grand Finale:"Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded" is a popular Tamil reality television dance competition, forming part of the esteemed "Dance Jodi Dance" series. Tune in to Zee Tamil TV every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m., or catch the show on Zee5 for an exciting dance extravaganza.

The highly anticipated second season of the show kicked off with great enthusiasm on December 23, 2023, and is currently airing at a rapid pace. Renowned personalities Baba Bhaskar Master, Sneha, and Sangeetha Krish are serving as judges for this season, which commenced with a total of 12 contestants paired with their celebrity partners. Additionally, esteemed director and actor S. J. Suryah graced the first two episodes as a special guest.

