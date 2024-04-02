Director Shankar's Daughter Aishwarya Set for Grand Wedding Celebration

Director Shankar, known for his grand filmmaking style, is preparing for a significant event in his personal life. His elder daughter, Aishwarya, who had separated from her husband six months after their marriage, is now set to marry again. This time, she is engaged to assistant director Tarun Karthikeyan. The couple announced their engagement in February and has planned their wedding for April 15th. Shankar, a father of two daughters, Aishwarya and Aditi Shankar, is looking forward to the celebrations.

Aishwarya's first marriage was to Rohit, the captain of the Puducherry cricket team, in 2022. The wedding was attended by notable figures, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin. However, the marriage ended shortly after Rohit's arrest under the POCSO act. Following this, Shankar and his wife legally arranged for Aishwarya's divorce and soon after decided on her second marriage to Tarun Karthikeyan.

