Ghilli Re-Release Date Announced: Vijay's Blockbuster Set To Return To The Silver Screen, Setting Fans Abuzz

Ghilli Re-Release: "Ghilli," a 2004 Tamil romantic sports action film, directed by Dharani and produced by Sri Suriya Movies, features Vijay in the lead role.

The star-studded cast includes Trisha, Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, Janaki Sabesh, Nancy Jennifer, Nagendra Prasad, Ponnambalam, and Pandu. A remake of the Telugu-language film "Okkadu" (2003), "Ghilli" captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances.

The storyline revolves around Saravanavelu "Velu," an aspiring Kabaddi player, who travels to Madurai for a tournament. However, his journey takes an unexpected turn when he intervenes to save Dhanalakshmi from the clutches of Muthupandi, who attempts to coerce her into a relationship against her will.

The soundtrack and score were composed by Vidyasagar, while Gopinath handled cinematography, and editing was done by V. T. Vijayan and B. Lenin. Bharathan penned the dialogues. Upon its release on April 16, 2004, the film garnered positive reviews and enjoyed a theatrical run exceeding 200 days, emerging as a blockbuster and the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2004. "Ghilli" is hailed as one of the best films in Vijay's career.

Ghilli Synopsis

Velu, a passionate Kabaddi player, lives in Chennai with his strict father, DCP Sivasubramaniam, who disapproves of his sports obsession. Despite his father's reprimands, Velu's mother, Janaki, and his mischievous sister, Bhuvana, support him. Velu sneaks away from a family wedding to play a Kabaddi match in Madurai, where he crosses paths with the ruthless gang leader Muthupandi. Muthupandi's pursuit of Dhanalakshmi, a girl who rejects his advances, leads to a series of tragic events. Velu intervenes, rescuing Dhanalakshmi and sheltering her in his home. As they flee from Muthupandi's wrath, Velu's commitment to Dhanalakshmi grows, even as his father hunts them down. Despite facing adversity, Velu manages to participate in a crucial Kabaddi match, where his love for Dhanalakshmi inspires a remarkable victory. Amidst the chaos, Velu confronts Muthupandi and emerges triumphant, ensuring a happy ending despite the odds.

Ghilli Re-Release Date Announced

As Ghilli celebrates its 20th anniversary since its initial release on April 16, fans are gearing up for a thrilling reunion with the iconic film. To mark this milestone, Ghilli will be re-released in 4K format on April 20, igniting excitement among cinephiles. The anticipation is at an all-time high as audiences eagerly await the trailer release today. Get ready to relive the adrenaline-packed moments on the big screen as Ghilli makes its triumphant return!

