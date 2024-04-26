Ghilli Re-Release First Week Box Office Collection: Vijay's Movie Grosses ₹ 20+ Crores Worldwide

Ghilli Re-Release Box Office Collection: "Ghilli," a Tamil romantic sports action film from 2004, was directed by Dharani and produced by Sri Suriya Movies. The film stars Vijay in the lead role.

The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Trisha, Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, Janaki Sabesh, Nancy Jennifer, Nagendra Prasad, Ponnambalam, and Pandu. "Ghilli," a remake of the 2003 Telugu film "Okkadu," won audiences over with its engaging plot and outstanding performances.

The plot follows Saravanavelu "Velu," a hopeful Kabaddi player who goes to Madurai for a tournament. His trip takes an unexpected turn when he steps in to rescue Dhanalakshmi from Muthupandi, who is trying to force her into a relationship against her will.

