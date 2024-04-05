HanuMan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download Within Hours Of Its Digital Release

HanuMan OTT Release: HanuMan, a Telugu-language superhero film directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Primeshow Entertainment, boasts an ensemble cast featuring Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai.

HanuMan's trailer spans over 3 minutes, and viewers are hailing it as a thrilling experience guided by director Prasanth Varma. With Teja Sajja in the lead, this film promises an engaging adventure.

Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, this movie marks the first installment of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), followed by Adhira. The movie was released on January 12, 2024, coinciding with the grand Sankranti festivities.

HanuMan OTT Release Details

The highly anticipated film, which initially premiered on Jio Cinema in Hindi and on Zee5 in Telugu, has expanded its reach to even more audiences. Now, viewers can enjoy the movie in Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada versions, as it started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. This move marks a significant step in bringing the captivating story to a wider audience base, catering to diverse language preferences. With its availability on a popular streaming platform like Disney Plus Hotstar, the film is poised to garner even more attention and appreciation from audiences across different regions.

HanuMan Cast

HanuMan features Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu, Amritha Aiyer as Meenakshi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Anjamma, Vinay Rai as Michael, and a talented supporting cast. With Prasanth Varma at the helm and a creative team that includes cinematographer Dasaradhi Shivendra and music composers Anudeep Dev, Hari Gowra, and Krishna Saurabh, HanuMan promises to be a thrilling Sankranthi treat for moviegoers.

