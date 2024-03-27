Inspector Rishi OTT Release Date And Platform: Here's When And Where To Watch The Horror Crime Series

Inspector Rishi OTT Release: "Inspector Rishi," a gripping horror crime drama, is poised for release. This spine-chilling 10-episode series stars actor Naveen Chandra in the titular role.

Nandhini JS helms the Tamil project, featuring Naveen Chandra in a significant role alongside Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel.

"Inspector Rishi" is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 29th. The streaming platform made the announcement on March 14th, confirming the arrival of its latest Tamil original series.

Inspector Rishi Synopsis

According to a press release from Prime Video, "Inspector Rishi presents a gripping narrative that traces the journey of a sceptical inspector, Rishi Nandhan, whose steadfast convictions are challenged when he investigates a series of peculiar murders entwined with supernatural occurrences.

As Inspector Rishi navigates through this mind-bending case replete with horror and suspense, he confronts formidable obstacles, both in unravelling the mysteries shrouding the crime and grappling with his own inner turmoil.

Inspector Rishi Trailer

The trailer of the series was released during the "Prime Video Presents, India" event, offering a sneak peek into the enthralling storyline. Set in a picturesque village in Tamil Nadu, the narrative unfolds amidst verdant landscapes and diverse wildlife. However, the serene atmosphere is disrupted by a string of enigmatic deaths, prompting Inspector Rishi and sub-inspectors Ayyanar and Chitra to delve into the ominous secrets concealed within the forest. Anticipation is mounting for the web series following the release of Inspector Rishi's intense and spine-chilling trailer.

