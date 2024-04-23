Is Coolie A Sequel To Rajinikanth's Thee? Fans Speculate On Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next Film After Teaser Release

Rajinikanth's Coolie: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film Coolie has sparked a wave of excitement and speculation in the entertainment world following the release of its title teaser.

Lokesh, who gained nationwide recognition after the success of his Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, further solidified his reputation with his recent direction of Vijay's Leo. Now, he is set to helm the movie Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth. Sun Pictures is producing the film, which will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander. An official announcement about the project, initially known as Thalaivar 171, was made last year, and reports indicate that filming is slated to begin in June.

The title teaser of Coolie was unveiled yesterday at 6 p.m., revealing the intriguing title and causing a stir on social media. Rajinikanth, who has played a coolie in films like Uzhaipaali (1993), Mannan (1992), and Mallum Malarum (1989), might incorporate some meta-references to his earlier roles in the upcoming film.

The teaser features a tense scenario where several goons are seen working in a factory on gold items such as chains and watches for smuggling purposes. One of the goons receives a call warning about an unknown intruder breaching security and is advised to stay cautious. As the goon steps outside with a chain made of gold watches to confront the intruder, he ends up being attacked. This leads to intense fight scenes between Rajinikanth's character and the goons. The teaser was shot in black and white, with only the gold color emphasized for dramatic effect.

Fans have praised the teaser for Rajinikanth's commanding screen presence and impressive dialogue delivery, as well as Lokesh Kanagaraj's skilled direction and Anirudh Ravichander's captivating background music. The teaser has already garnered approximately 4.8 million views on YouTube within just 18 hours of its release.

Is Coolie A Sequel To Thee? Fans Speculate On Rajini's Film

As the buzz around Coolie continues to grow, fans are actively speculating about the film's plot. Some suggest the movie may be a sequel to Rajinikanth's 1981 film Thee. In Thee, Rajinikanth played a struggling labourer who later became a major smuggling kingpin, donning a metal patch on his arm-a detail also observed in the Coolie teaser. Whether Coolie serves as a continuation of Thee or an entirely new story remains to be seen.

While these rumors have piqued curiosity and anticipation among fans, the true narrative and connections to Rajinikanth's earlier works will only be revealed with the film's release. For now, fans and critics alike eagerly await further details and updates on this promising project.