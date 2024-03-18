JFW Movie Awards 2024: Aishwarya Rajesh And Meetha Raghunath Win Best Actor Awards, Full Winners List Revealed

JFW Movie Awards 2024: The splendid 6th edition of the JFW (Just for Women) Movie Awards dazzled on March 16, 2024, at the Chennai Trade Centre. Brimming with unforgettable moments and exceptional talent, the evening exuded empowerment and celebration. Kollywood luminaries graced the occasion, rendering it truly memorable. Highlighting the crème de la crème of the Tamil film industry, the JFW Movie Awards 2024 showcased a galaxy of stars, directors, and singers. From Aishwarya Rajesh to Siddharth, Shakthisree Gopalan to Srinivas, Bhavani Sre to Meetha Raghunath, the red carpet sparkled with talent. Discover the winners of the JFW Movie Awards 2024 in the full list below. BEST COSTUME DESIGNER Poornima Ramaswamy, Movie: Irugapatru BEST DIRECTOR OF A WOMAN-LED FILM Yashwanth Kishore, Movie: Kannagi BEST ACTRESS IN AN OTT SERIES Abi Nakshatra, Series: Ayali BEST DUBBING ARTIST Chinmayi, Movie: Leo BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Abarnathi, Movie: Irugapatru BEST CHILD ARTIST Sahasra Sree, Movie - Chithha BEST ACTRESS IN A COMIC ROLE Deepa Shankar, Movie: Sopanna Sundari BEST SINGER Shakthisree Gopalan, Song: Aga Naga from Ponniyin Selvan 2 BEST SINGER- CRITIC Karthika Vaidyanathan, Song: Kangal Edho, from the movie Chithha BEST DEBUTANTE Nimisha Sajayan, Movie: Chithha WOMAN DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR Brinda Gopal, Movie-Thugs BEST ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE Meetha Raghunath, Movie: Goodnight BEST ACTRESS IN A WOMAN-LED FILM Aishwarya Rajesh, Movie: Farhana BEST ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE - CRITIC Bhavani Sre, Movie: Viduthalai MAN OF THE YEAR - SIDDHARTH Sidhharth won Man of the Year at the JFW Movie Awards 2024. MAN OF THE YEAR - NELSON DILIPKUMAR Nelson Dilipkumar won the Man of the Year Award at the JFW Movie Awards 2024.
Full Winners List:
JFW Movie Awards 2024: The splendid 6th edition of the JFW (Just for Women) Movie Awards dazzled on March 16, 2024, at the Chennai Trade Centre. Brimming with unforgettable moments and exceptional talent, the evening exuded empowerment and celebration. Kollywood luminaries graced the occasion, rendering it truly memorable.
Highlighting the crème de la crème of the Tamil film industry, the JFW Movie Awards 2024 showcased a galaxy of stars, directors, and singers. From Aishwarya Rajesh to Siddharth, Shakthisree Gopalan to Srinivas, Bhavani Sre to Meetha Raghunath, the red carpet sparkled with talent. Discover the winners of the JFW Movie Awards 2024 in the full list below.
BEST COSTUME DESIGNER
Poornima Ramaswamy, Movie: Irugapatru
BEST DIRECTOR OF A WOMAN-LED FILM
Yashwanth Kishore, Movie: Kannagi
BEST ACTRESS IN AN OTT SERIES
Abi Nakshatra, Series: Ayali
BEST DUBBING ARTIST
Chinmayi, Movie: Leo
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Abarnathi, Movie: Irugapatru
BEST CHILD ARTIST
Sahasra Sree, Movie - Chithha
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMIC ROLE
Deepa Shankar, Movie: Sopanna Sundari
BEST SINGER
Shakthisree Gopalan, Song: Aga Naga from Ponniyin Selvan 2
BEST SINGER- CRITIC
Karthika Vaidyanathan, Song: Kangal Edho, from the movie Chithha
BEST DEBUTANTE
Nimisha Sajayan, Movie: Chithha
WOMAN DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Brinda Gopal, Movie-Thugs
BEST ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE
Meetha Raghunath, Movie: Goodnight
BEST ACTRESS IN A WOMAN-LED FILM
Aishwarya Rajesh, Movie: Farhana
BEST ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE - CRITIC
Bhavani Sre, Movie: Viduthalai
MAN OF THE YEAR - SIDDHARTH
Sidhharth won Man of the Year at the JFW Movie Awards 2024.
MAN OF THE YEAR - NELSON DILIPKUMAR
Nelson Dilipkumar won the Man of the Year Award at the JFW Movie Awards 2024.