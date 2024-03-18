JFW Movie Awards 2024: Aishwarya Rajesh And Meetha Raghunath Win Best Actor Awards, Full Winners List Revealed

JFW Movie Awards 2024: The splendid 6th edition of the JFW (Just for Women) Movie Awards dazzled on March 16, 2024, at the Chennai Trade Centre. Brimming with unforgettable moments and exceptional talent, the evening exuded empowerment and celebration. Kollywood luminaries graced the occasion, rendering it truly memorable.

Highlighting the crème de la crème of the Tamil film industry, the JFW Movie Awards 2024 showcased a galaxy of stars, directors, and singers. From Aishwarya Rajesh to Siddharth, Shakthisree Gopalan to Srinivas, Bhavani Sre to Meetha Raghunath, the red carpet sparkled with talent. Discover the winners of the JFW Movie Awards 2024 in the full list below.

Full Winners List:

BEST COSTUME DESIGNER

Poornima Ramaswamy, Movie: Irugapatru

BEST DIRECTOR OF A WOMAN-LED FILM

Yashwanth Kishore, Movie: Kannagi

BEST ACTRESS IN AN OTT SERIES

Abi Nakshatra, Series: Ayali

BEST DUBBING ARTIST

Chinmayi, Movie: Leo

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Abarnathi, Movie: Irugapatru

BEST CHILD ARTIST

Sahasra Sree, Movie - Chithha

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMIC ROLE

Deepa Shankar, Movie: Sopanna Sundari

BEST SINGER

Shakthisree Gopalan, Song: Aga Naga from Ponniyin Selvan 2

BEST SINGER- CRITIC

Karthika Vaidyanathan, Song: Kangal Edho, from the movie Chithha

BEST DEBUTANTE

Nimisha Sajayan, Movie: Chithha

WOMAN DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Brinda Gopal, Movie-Thugs

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE

Meetha Raghunath, Movie: Goodnight

BEST ACTRESS IN A WOMAN-LED FILM

Aishwarya Rajesh, Movie: Farhana

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE - CRITIC

Bhavani Sre, Movie: Viduthalai

MAN OF THE YEAR - SIDDHARTH

Sidhharth won Man of the Year at the JFW Movie Awards 2024.

MAN OF THE YEAR - NELSON DILIPKUMAR