Joshua - Imai Pol Kaakha OTT Release: Here's Where to Watch Varun's Action Thriller Film

Joshua - Imai Pol Kaakha OTT Release: 'Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha' is a Tamil action thriller film written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Ishari K. Ganesh under Vels Film International. The film features Tamil Big Boss star Varun in the titular role, alongside Krishna and debutante Raahei.

Advertisement

Production for the film commenced in late 2019 but was delayed until 2021-2022, due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was eventually released in theatres on March 1, 2024.

Advertisement

Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha Premise

Joshua, a skilled assassin, undertakes the task of safeguarding Kundhavi Chidambaram, a high-profile woman targeted by dangerous gangsters. Throughout the mission, Joshua and Kundavai find themselves developing feelings for each other.

Joshua: Imai Pol Kaka OTT Release Details

Joshua: Imai Pol Kaka is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, offering its storyline and performances to audiences. Released on March 28, 2024, this OTT debut provides a cinematic experience for viewers to enjoy at home. Joshua's arrival on Amazon Prime Video provides an opportunity for fans to explore its intricacies and appreciate the talents of its cast and crew firsthand.

Advertisement

Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha Cast And Crew

The movie's cast comprises Varun portraying Joshua, Raahei as Kundhavi Chidambaram, alongside Krishna, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Vichithra, Dhivyadharshini, and others. Karthik composed the music, and S. R. Kathir and Anthony took charge of the cinematography and film editing, respectively.