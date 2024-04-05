Kalvan Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: GV Prakash Kumar Starrer Movie Expects A Modest Run

Kalvan Box Office Collection Prediction: "Kalvan" is an action-adventure drama starring GV Prakash Kumar. Directed by cinematographer PV Shankar, the film also stars Bharathiraja, Ivana, and Dheena in pivotal roles. Kalvan, produced by G. Dilli Babu under his Axess Film Factory production banner, hit theatres on April 4th.

The recently released trailer of 'Kalvan' reveals a gripping narrative. Opening with a news report detailing the intrusion of a herd of elephants into the Panamkaadu forests via the Kadambur forest, it sets the stage for tension. Consequently, the villagers of Iruttipalayam receive strict orders to avoid forest exploration. This development presents an ideal scenario for GV Prakash and Dheena's characters to set their plans into motion, although specifics remain shrouded in mystery. As anticipated, the protagonists find themselves face-to-face with the elephant herd, heightening the suspense.

