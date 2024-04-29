Late Vijayakanth To Be Honoured With Padma Bhushan, Family Announces Award Ceremony Date

Vijayakanth To Be Honored With Padma Bhushan: The late actor and former president of DMDK, Vijayakanth, was posthumously awarded India's third-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan, by the Government of India in January 2024. The accolade acknowledges Vijayakanth's substantial contributions to the Indian film industry.

Vijayakanth, affectionately known as Captain by his fans in Tamil Nadu, passed away on December 28, 2023, after a prolonged illness. His death was met with widespread mourning, as thousands of fans and the public paid their respects. His body was buried at the DMDK Party headquarters in Koyambedu. Prominent figures such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and actor Vijay paid tribute to him.

The Padma Bhushan for Vijayakanth is part of the Padma Awards announced annually by the President of India. In 2024, a total of 132 awards were approved, including 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri. The list includes 30 women, 8 individuals from the categories of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs, and OCI, and 9 posthumous honorees. The presentation of the Padma Awards is taking place over several stages at the President's House in Delhi.

