Lover OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Manikandan's Movie Online

Lover OTT Release: The Tamil film 'Lover,' released on February 9, 2024, features Manikandan and Gouri Priya Reddy in the lead roles. Directed by debutant Prabhu Ram Vyas, the movie promises to deliver a captivating romantic drama.

Lover Synopsis

As Arun and Divya's six-year relationship begins to unravel, they find themselves drifting apart, prompting the question of whether love can endure such differences.

Lover Cast And Crew

The film's ensemble cast features K. Manikandan portraying the character of Arun, while Sri Gouri Priya takes on the role of Divya Shanmugam. Kanna Ravi brings the character of Madan Wanders to life, alongside Harish Kumar as Suhail. Saravanan and Geetha Kailasam portray Arun's parents, while Nikhila Shankar and Harini depict Divya's friends, with Nikhila playing Divya's friend and flatmate and Harini appearing as Aishu. The cast is further enriched by Pintu Pandu and Arunachaleshwaran, who portray significant roles as well.

The film's technical team includes cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna, editor Barath Vikraman, and music composer Sean Rolden.

Lover OTT Release Date And Platform

The highly anticipated Tamil romantic drama film "Lover," directed by debutant Prabhu Ram Vyas and starring Manikandan and Gouri Priya Reddy, is reportedly slated for release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 27. Fans are eagerly awaiting the portrayal of Arun and Divya's tumultuous relationship on screen. With a talented ensemble cast and skilled technical team, anticipation for the digital release of "Lover" is high. Stay tuned for updates and save the date for March 27 to experience the captivating tale of love and its complexities on Disney+ Hotstar.

