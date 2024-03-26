Manjummel Boys Tamil Nadu Box Office Closing Collection: Discover Soubin's Film's Total Earnings

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Manjummel Boys, Tamil Nadu Box Office Closing Collection

According to film industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, Tamil cinema is facing challenging times as Manjummel Boys concludes its triumphant run at the Tamil Nadu box office, amassing over ₹50 crore gross. With the departure of this blockbuster, theatres across Tamil Nadu are grappling with dwindling audiences, struggling to sustain their businesses amidst a dearth of compelling new releases.

The situation is exacerbated by the concurrent telecast of the Indian Premier League matches and the impending election season, which have further dampened footfalls, leading to the closure of some theaters on weekdays. Sreedhar Pillai reported that theater owners have expressed grim forecasts, anticipating the upcoming summer season in April and May to be one of the worst in history, especially as no major Tamil star-studded films are slated for release during this period.

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.