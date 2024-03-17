Manjummel Boys Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection: Breaks Record As First Non-Tamil Film To Surpass ₹50 Crores

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Advertisement

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Advertisement

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Manjummel Boys, Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection

In a groundbreaking achievement, "Manjummel Boys" has made history in Tamil Nadu's film industry. Renowned film industry tracker Ramesh Bala has reported that the movie has become the first non-Tamil Indian film, without a Tamil-dubbed version, to exceed the ₹50 crore mark in gross earnings within the state. This milestone not only underscores the film's widespread appeal but also highlights its exceptional performance and resonance with audiences beyond linguistic boundaries.

Advertisement

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.