Manjummel Boys Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection: Soubin's Film Dominates The Charts With Impressive Numbers

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Manjummel Boys, Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection

According to the latest updates from film industry tracker AB George, "Manjummel Boys" is making waves at the Tamil Nadu box office, with yesterday's gross tracking approximately 2 crores. Today's advance bookings have soared to an impressive 82 lakhs+ on Day 15, indicating the film's enduring popularity. In Kerala, advance bookings are also robust, amounting to around 57 lakh. Notably, "Manjummel Boys" is poised to surpass the worldwide box office success of "Lucifer" soon, demonstrating its remarkable performance overseas.

The film has already secured its position as the top Malayalam grosser in the Tamil Nadu box office, solely within the Malayalam language category, having crossed the 20 crore mark and steadily moving towards 25 crores. Other notable entries in the list of top Malayalam grossers next to Manjummel Boys in Tamil Nadu include "Kurup" with 5.8 crores, "Pulimurugan" with 4.75 crores, "KingOfKotha" with 2.6 crores, and "Lucifer" with 2.4 crores.

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.