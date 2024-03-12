Manjummel Boys Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection: Soubin Shahir's Film Poised To Hit The ₹ 50 Crore Milestone

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Advertisement

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Advertisement

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Manjummel Boys, Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection

In a resounding testament to its box office prowess, "Manjummel Boys" continues to dominate the Tamil Nadu box office, surpassing expectations with its remarkable performance. According to film industry tracker AB George, the movie has amassed an impressive gross collection of ₹39 crores within just 18 days of its release, igniting excitement and anticipation among moviegoers. With its steady stride and unwavering momentum, "Manjummel Boys" is poised to breach the ₹50 crore mark, solidifying its status as a blockbuster sensation. The fiery buzz surrounding its success underscores the film's undeniable appeal and reinforces its position as a reigning champion at the box office.

Advertisement

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.