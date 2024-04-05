Meera Jasmine Mourns Loss of Father, Shares Touching Tribute

Meera Jasmine made her acting debut with the Malayalam movie "Pranayamanithooval," captivating audiences with her expressive eyes. She gained popularity quickly and starred in several successful films, including "Puthiya Geethai," "Anjaneya," and "Aayutha Ezhuthu," directed by Maniratnam. Her role in "Sandakozhi" alongside Vishal was particularly well-received, making the song "Dhavani Potta Deepavali" from the movie a fan favorite.

Advertisement

Throughout her career, Meera has worked with top actors like Vijay, Madhavan, Bharath, and Ajith. Besides her work in Tamil cinema, she has appeared in over 50 Malayalam films and a few Telugu movies. Her Telugu film "Bhadra," where she starred opposite Ravi Teja, was a hit at the box office, leading her to sign more films in Telugu.

In 2014, Meera married a Dubai-based software engineer and took a break from acting. However, they separated in 2016 due to personal differences. After her marriage, she gained weight and faced criticism for her appearance in "Mariyadhai" opposite Vijayakanth, which did not perform well. Following this period, she stepped away from the film industry.

Advertisement

After losing weight through dedicated exercise, Meera Jasmine made a comeback with the Malayalam film "Makal" opposite Jayaram. Despite this return, she has struggled to secure many roles. Recently, she played a significant part in "Queen Elizabeth" opposite Narain, which received positive feedback. Meanwhile, the passing of her father, Joseph Philip, has brought sadness to her life. He spent his last days at his home in Ernakulam.