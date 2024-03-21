Kamal Haasan's Nayagan: Unveiling The Hollywood Inspirations Behind A Cinematic Masterpiece

Nayagan's Hollywood Roots Revealed: Muktha Srinivasan's son, Muktha Ravi, shared some surprising details about the film Nayagan in a recent interview with a YouTube channel. He revealed that the movie, which portrays the life of Mumbai-based Don Varadarajan Mudaliar, was released only after receiving a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from him. Ravi also mentioned that Kamal Haasan won a National Award for his role as Varadarajan Mudaliar, but only after actor Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan was removed from the film.

Ravi added that Nayagan was pieced together by copying scenes from various Hollywood movies. Interestingly, not just Mani Ratnam, but six directors were involved in making Nayagan. One of the shocking moments for Varadarajan Mudaliar's family was seeing Kamal Haasan's character marry Saranya Ponvannan's character, who was depicted as coming from a brothel. This particular scene was inspired by a novel by Bengali writer Saratchandra Chatterjee.

