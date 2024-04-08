Neeya Naana Fame Pranav Tragically Loses His Life In A Railway Accident In Chrompet Near Chennai

Neeya Naana Fame Pranav Passes Away In Railway Accident: In a devastating turn of events, four individuals met their untimely demise in two separate railway accidents at Chrompet and Ponneri railway stations in Tamil Nadu. Among the victims was R. Pranav, a rising star who recently gained fame on the popular television show Neeya Naana.

According to reports from the Tambaram Railway Police, the tragic incident occurred when P. Satish (40) and R. Pranav (22) were struck by the Tinsukia Express train while walking along the tracks near Chrompet railway station on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. Both individuals, engrossed in conversation on their mobile phones, failed to heed the warning signals of the approaching train, leading to the fatal collision.

