Netizens Abuzz: Mahalakshmi's Hubby Ravinder's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Divorce Speculation!

Mahalakshmi's Hubby Ravinder's Insta Post Fuels Divorce Speculation: Ravinder Chandrasekhar is a prominent personality in the Tamil film industry, renowned for producing successful films such as 'Sutta Kathai,' 'Nalanum Nandiniyum,' and 'Natpenna Ennanu Theriuma' under his production company, Libra Productions. In addition to his achievements as a producer, Ravinder is also acknowledged as a reviewer for the Bigg Boss show on a private YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Mahalakshmi, acclaimed for her performances in serials like 'Yamiruka Bhayamen,' 'Arasi,' 'Chellame,' 'Vani Rani,' and 'Anpe Vaa,' has risen to prominence as a television anchor and serial actor. Fondly referred to as VJ Mahalakshmi by her fans, her marriage to Ravinder signifies her second union, and she has a son from her prior relationship.

Advertisement