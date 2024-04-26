Oru Nodi Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Taman Kumar's Crime Thriller Poised For Moderate Opening

Oru Nodi Box Office Collection Prediction: "Oru Nodi" is a Tamil film that was released on April 26, 2024. Directed by B. Manivarman, the movie stars Taman Kumar, M. S. Bhaskar, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Gajaraj in prominent roles.

Oru Nodi Synopsis

When Sakunthala's husband vanishes along with a substantial amount of money, Police Inspector Paridhi Ilamaran launches a dangerous investigation that is entangled with political corruption and organised crime in Madurai. As two murders shake the city at the same time, Paridhi must work quickly to unravel the mystery and hold those accountable for their actions.

