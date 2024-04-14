Pon Ondru Kanden OTT Release: Here's Where To Watch Ashok Selvan, Vasanth Ravi, And Aishwarya Lekshmi Movie

Pon Ondru Kanden OTT Release: Actors Ashok Selvan, Vasanth Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi star in the Tamil movie, 'Pon Ondru Kanden.' The teaser for this Tamil film was recently unveiled, and instead of a theatrical release, the movie received a direct digital platform release.

In the movie, Ashok Selvan portrays a doctor, Vasanth Ravi takes on the role of a common man, and Aishwarya Lekshmi stars as a chef. This romantic entertainer has received a U/A certification and is ready for its release.

