Raadhika Sarathkumar: A Dynamic Shift From Cinema To Political Arena

Renowned actors Raadhika and Sarathkumar tied the knot after a love-filled journey and have since cherished a joyful life together. Raadhika is venturing into politics, set to contest from the Virudhunagar constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Despite her newcomer status in politics, she's already making waves. A recent video depicting a playful exchange between Raadhika and Sarathkumar on stage has garnered significant online attention.

Advertisement

Raadhika Sarathkumar is a well-known figure in both television and cinema. She has been working towards a successful political career over the past few years. Her husband, Sarathkumar, is not just an actor but also the leader of the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi. In an unexpected move, he merged his party with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), surprising many of his followers and party members. Following this, Raadhika is now running for office as a BJP candidate in Virudhunagar, with Sarathkumar actively campaigning for her.

Advertisement