Ranam Aram Thavarel OTT Release: "Ranam Aram Thavarel," a Tamil film released on February 23, 2024, is a murder mystery thriller set in Chennai. The storyline revolves around a nurse's mysterious death, triggering a chain of criminal events involving antagonists and a crime writer.

Ranam Aram Thavarel Cast

"Ranam Aram Thavarel" is helmed by Sherief and stars Vaibhav Reddy, Nandita Swetha, Tanya Hope, and Saraswathi Menon in prominent roles. The film also features renowned actors such as Suresh Chakravarthi, Prenithi, and Pathaman.

Ranam Aram Thavarel Premise

Following the suspicious death of a nurse, a crime writer finds himself entangled in a series of murders orchestrated by nefarious adversaries.

Ranam Aram Thavarel OTT Release

Film industry trackers are abuzz with positive feedback for "Ranam Aram Thavarel," hailing it as one of the standout thrillers of the year. The film's gripping narrative and stellar performances have sparked interest among OTT platforms, with speculation rife about which platform will secure the rights. As anticipation mounts, viewers eagerly await the opportunity to immerse themselves in this edge-of-the-seat thriller. Stay tuned for updates as the suspense unfolds in the world of streaming.

Ranam Aram Thavarel Music

The movie's music was composed by Arrol Corelli, with vocals by Shreya Ghoshal, G.V. Prakash Kumar, Raghuttam Das, Mathichiyam Bala, Prenithi, and Sherief. The lyrics were penned by Arrol Corelli, Sherief, and Vivek.