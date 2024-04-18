Ranam OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Vaibhav Reddy Starrer Movie Online

Ranam OTT Release: "Ranam - Aram Thavarel," a Tamil film released on February 23, 2024, unfolds as a murder mystery thriller set in Chennai. The plot centres on the enigmatic death of a nurse, setting off a series of criminal incidents involving antagonists and a crime writer.

"Ranam - Aram Thavarel" Cast

Directed by Sherief, "Ranam - Aram Thavarel" features prominent roles played by Vaibhav Reddy, Nandita Swetha, Tanya Hope, and Saraswathi Menon. The film also includes acclaimed actors such as Suresh Chakravarthi, Prenithi, and Pathaman.

