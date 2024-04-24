Rathnam Advance Booking Update: Vishal And Hari's Romantic Action Film Faces Slow Start

Rathnam Advance Booking: Rathnam is a Tamil romantic action film directed by Hari and co-produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Alankar Pandian under the banners of Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin.

Advertisement

The film stars Vishal in the lead role, with Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. This marks the third collaboration between Vishal and Hari following their work on Thaamirabharani and Poojai.

The film was initially announced in April 2023 with the working title Vishal 34, as it marked Vishal's 34th film as a lead actor. The official title was revealed in December 2023. Principal photography began in July 2023 and took place in various locations, including Thoothukudi, Trichy, Karaikudi, Vellore, Tirupati, and Chennai. The filming wrapped up by late January 2024. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music, while M. Sukumar and T. S. Jay managed cinematography and editing, respectively. The action scenes were choreographed by Peter Hein, Kanal Kannan, Dhilip Subbarayan, and Vicky. Rathnam is set to be released on April 26, 2024.

Advertisement