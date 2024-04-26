Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Vishal And Hari's Romantic Action Film Expected To Open Strong

Rathnam Box Office Collection Prediction: "Rathnam" is a Tamil romantic action film directed by Hari and co-produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Alankar Pandian. The film was made under the banners of Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin. It was released on April 26, 2024.

Advertisement

The movie features Vishal in the main role, while Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu play supporting roles. This is the third collaboration between Vishal and director Hari after their projects on "Thaamirabharani" and "Poojai."

The film was first announced in April 2023 under the working title "Vishal 34," as it was Vishal's 34th leading role. The official title was revealed in December 2023. Principal photography started in July 2023 and took place in several locations, such as Thoothukudi, Trichy, Karaikudi, Vellore, Tirupati, and Chennai. Filming was concluded by the end of January 2024. Devi Sri Prasad handled the music composition, while M. Sukumar was responsible for cinematography and T. S. Jay managed editing. The action scenes were choreographed by Peter Hein, Kanal Kannan, Dhilip Subbarayan, and Vicky.

Advertisement