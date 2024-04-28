Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Vishal's Romantic Action Film Expected To Perform Strongly

Rathnam Box Office Collection Prediction: "Rathnam" is a Tamil romantic action movie directed by Hari and co-produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Alankar Pandian. It was produced under the banners of Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin. The film premiered on April 26, 2024.

Advertisement

The film stars Vishal in the lead role, with Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu in supporting roles. This marks the third collaboration between Vishal and director Hari, following their work together on "Thaamirabharani" and "Poojai."

The movie was initially announced in April 2023 under the working title "Vishal 34," reflecting Vishal's 34th lead role. The official title was unveiled in December 2023. Principal photography began in July 2023 and took place across various locations, including Thoothukudi, Trichy, Karaikudi, Vellore, Tirupati, and Chennai. The filming was completed by the end of January 2024. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music, M. Sukumar managed the cinematography, and T. S. Jay handled the editing. The action scenes were choreographed by Peter Hein, Kanal Kannan, Dhilip Subbarayan, and Vicky.

Advertisement