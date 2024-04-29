Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Vishal And Hari's Film Sees Consistent Earnings

Rathnam Box Office Collection Prediction: "Rathnam" is a Tamil romantic action film directed by Hari and co-produced by Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and Alankar Pandian. It was made under the banners of Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin. The movie debuted on April 26, 2024.

The movie features Vishal in the main role, supported by Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu. This is the third collaboration between Vishal and director Hari, after their previous projects, "Thaamirabharani" and "Poojai."

The film was first announced in April 2023 under the provisional title "Vishal 34," signifying Vishal's 34th lead role. The final title was revealed in December 2023. Principal photography began in July 2023 and took place in several locations, such as Thoothukudi, Trichy, Karaikudi, Vellore, Tirupati, and Chennai. Filming was concluded by the end of January 2024. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music, M. Sukumar oversaw the cinematography, and T. S. Jay managed the editing. The action sequences were choreographed by Peter Hein, Kanal Kannan, Dhilip Subbarayan, and Vicky.

