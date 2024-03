Rebel Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: GV Prakash & Mamitha Starrer Movie Expected To Maintain Momentum

Rebel Box Office Collection Prediction: The debut directorial venture of Nikesh RS, "Rebel," starring GV Prakash Kumar in a political action role, released in theatres on March 22nd. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead in the film.

From the film's trailer, it becomes apparent that the narrative unfolds within a college situated in Chittur, Palakkad. The story revolves around Kadhir (portrayed by GV Prakash), one of the few Tamil students in a predominantly Malayali environment, who falls in love with Mamitha's character. Initially, everything appears to be harmonious, but the peace is shattered by a sudden outbreak of violence between Malayalis and Tamils. The glimpses provided suggest a manipulative ploy by politicians to stoke further animosity between the two communities for electoral gain. As tensions escalate, Kadhir emerges as the 'rebel,' compelled to stand up for his fellow Tamils and pursue justice.

Rebel Day 4 Box Office Collection Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Rebel (2024) performed well on its first 3 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 0.87 Cr India net.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 0.2 Cr rough data -

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 0.32 Cr rough data

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 0.35 Cr rough data

Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 0.87 Cr

Rebel Cast And Crew

Additionally, the ensemble cast of "Rebel" includes Venkitesh VP, Shalu Rahim, Karunas, Adhithya Baskar, Kalloori Vinoth, and Subramaniya Siva, among other talented actors.

In terms of its technical aspects, "Rebel" boasts cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan and editing by Vetre Krishnan. Furthermore, in addition to his acting role, G. V. Prakash has also composed the music for the film.

