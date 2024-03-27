Kollywood Actor Robo Shankar Celebrates Daughter's Wedding With Star-Studded Reception

Robo Shankar, a well-known comedian in the Tamil film industry, recently celebrated his daughter Indraja Shankar's wedding in Madurai on March 24th. The event was attended by many celebrities from both the film and television industries. Following the wedding, Robo Shankar organized a lavish reception for his daughter and her husband. Known for his roles alongside top actors like Ajith, Vijay, and Dhanush, Robo Shankar has made a significant mark in cinema. His portrayal of Vijayakanth's style has won him many fans.

Robo Shankar's performance as an MLA in Vishnu Vishal's "Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran" was particularly memorable for his comedic timing. Recently, he faced a health challenge with jaundice, which led to a significant weight loss and made him almost unrecognizable. However, after a tough battle with the illness, he recovered fully, inspiring many with his resilience. Indraja Shankar, Robo Shankar's daughter, married her cousin Karthik in a grand ceremony in Madurai. The couple had been engaged for a few months before tying the knot.

