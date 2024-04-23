Robo Shankar's Daughter Indraja Reveals Reason For Thalapathy Vijay's Absence At Her Wedding

Indraja Shankar's Wedding: The entertainment world has been buzzing with news of the recent marriage of Indraja Shankar, the daughter of renowned actor-comedian Robo Shankar. Known affectionately as Indhu, Indraja's wedding celebrations began in Madurai a few weeks ago and were followed by a grand reception in Chennai. Despite the joyous occasion, the event has not been without its share of controversies and rumours circulating on social media.

Robo Shankar, his daughter Indraja, and son-in-law Karthick have been engaging in media interviews post-wedding, offering insights into their special day and addressing some of the swirling questions. In one such interview, they provided clarity on why the popular actor Vijay did not attend the wedding.

