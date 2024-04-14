Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Vijay Antony's Romantic Comedy Movie Holds Steady

Romeo Box Office Collection Prediction: Romeo, a Tamil romantic comedy-drama, marks Vinayak Vaithianathan's directorial debut and is produced by Meera Vijay Antony, daughter of Vijay Antony. Starring Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi, the film hit theatres on April 11, 2024. It was dubbed into Telugu and released as 'Love Guru.

Advertisement

Romeo Premise

Arivazhagan, known as "Arivu," a 35-year-old businessman, returns from Malaysia. Despite his thriving career, his heart yearns for a love he has yet to encounter. Fate intervenes as Arivu discovers Leela, his true love, in his hometown.

Advertisement