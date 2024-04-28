Romeo OTT Release Date And Time: Find Out When And Where To Watch Vijay Antony's Movie Online

Romeo OTT Release: "Romeo," a Tamil romantic comedy-drama, is Vinayak Vaithianathan's first film as a director and is produced by Meera Vijay Antony, Vijay Antony's daughter. Featuring Vijay Antony and Mirnalini Ravi, the movie was released in theatres on April 11, 2024. It was also dubbed into Telugu and released under the title 'Love Guru.'

Romeo Premise

Arivazhagan, also known as "Arivu," is a 35-year-old businessman who returns from Malaysia. Despite his successful career, he feels a void in his heart due to a love he has not yet found. Fate steps in when Arivu meets Leela, the love of his life, back in his hometown.

Romeo OTT Release Date And Platform

The film, written and directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan, is poised to premiere on Aha Tamil in the near future. Although there is anticipation for its release on May 3, 2024, no formal announcement has been confirmed. Amazon Prime Video also possesses OTT rights for the movie. Additionally, there's no information regarding the Telugu version's OTT release.

