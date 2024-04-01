Actress Saranya Ponvannan Faces Legal Woes Over Neighbor Parking Dispute

Saranya has had a significant career in the film industry, starring in lead roles in movies like 'Nayagan' alongside Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam. She is also known for her roles in 'Manasukkul Mathapoo', 'En Jeevan Paaduthu', 'Karuthamma', and 'Meendum Savithri'. After marrying actor Ponvannan, Saranya took an eight-year break from acting. She made a notable comeback in the movie 'Ram', where she played Jeeva's mother.

Since then, Saranya has become synonymous with mother roles in Tamil cinema. Her performances have been widely appreciated, especially in 'Kalavani' and 'Velai Illa Pattadhari'. Her role as a loving mother in these films has earned her several awards, including the Filmfare Award and Vijay TV Award for Best Supporting Actress. Directors have frequently cast her in mother roles due to her innocent appearance and acting prowess.