Shabana Bids Farewell To Mr. Manaivi: Vaanathai Pola Star Debjani Modak Takes The Reins!

Shabana Exits Mr. Manaivi: Shabana Shajahan gained prominence for her portrayal in the widely acclaimed series "Sembaruthi," which aired on Zee Tamil. Following the conclusion of "Sembaruthi," Shabana transitioned to Sun TV, where she assumed the lead role in the serial "Mr. Manaivi."

Advertisement

The talented actress, who mesmerised audiences with her portrayal of Anjalidevi Sivakumar, also known as Anjali Vicky, alongside Pavan Ravindra, has been a pivotal part of the show since its premiere on March 6 last year.

Advertisement