Siren HD Leaked Online For Free Download Within Hours Of Its OTT Release

Siren OTT Release: Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh star in the lead roles of "Siren," a film written and directed by Anthony Bhagyaraj. The movie hit theatres on February 16, 2024.

Jayam Ravi plays a convict imprisoned for murder, while Keerthy Suresh portrays the female lead. The film also features significant performances from Anupama Parameswaran, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Tulasi.

Siren Synopsis

A former ambulance driver turned criminal has been eagerly anticipating his release from prison. After 14 years, he finally gets the chance to go out on parole.

Siren OTT Release Date And Platform

Fans of Tamil cinema can celebrate the release of the highly anticipated crime thriller "Siren," starring Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, and Anupama Parameswaran, on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 19. Audiences can now immerse themselves in this compelling narrative.

'Siren' Cast And Crew

The film features an exceptional cast, including Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, Anupama Parameswaran, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Tulasi. GV Prakash Kumar composed the music, Selva Kumar SK handled the cinematography, and Ruben managed the editing. Dhilip Subbarayan was in charge of stunt choreography, and Sujatha Vijayakumar produced the movie.

Siren Leaked Online

Unfortunately, within hours of its release on the OTT platforms, the movie "Siren" fell prey to piracy. The movie, directed by Anthony Bhagyaraj, became a victim of illegal copying and content sharing through unscrupulous websites as positive reviews of the movie began to circulate. The links to the leaked content of "Siren" were widespread across the internet.

