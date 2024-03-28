Siren OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch Jayam Ravi's Movie Online

Siren OTT Release: 'Siren' features Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, with Anthony Bhagyaraj serving as both the writer and director. The film hit theatres on February 16, 2024.

In November of last year, 'Siren' released its teaser, providing a 1-minute and 38-second preview of the storyline. The film stars Jayam Ravi as a convict serving time for murder, with Keerthy Suresh portraying the leading lady. Anupama Parameshwaran, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Tulasi also play significant roles in the movie.

While the teaser doesn't explicitly disclose the mission, it offers a glimpse into the action-packed adventure following Jayam Ravi's character's release on parole. Yogi Babu joins the cast as a cop, expected to inject humour into the storyline, delighting the audience.

Siren Synopsis

A former ambulance driver turned criminal eagerly anticipates his release from prison. After 14 years, he finally gets the chance to step out of jail on parole.

'Siren' Trailer

The makers released the trailer for "Siren" on February 7, featuring Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh. The trailer unveils Jayam Ravi as an ambulance driver accused of murder, leading to his imprisonment. Upon parole, he faces a tumultuous journey as hidden mysteries surface, compelling him to vindicate himself. Adding to the complexity, he encounters Keerthy Suresh's character, a determined cop who believes in his guilt and challenges him relentlessly.

Siren OTT Release Date And Platform

Fans of Tamil cinema are in for a treat as the highly anticipated Tamil crime thriller "Siren," starring Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, and Anupama Parameswaran, is set to make its digital streaming debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 11. While an official announcement is still pending, eager audiences can look forward to immersing themselves in this gripping narrative. Stay tuned for more updates on the details of its OTT release as excitement builds among viewers awaiting this thrilling experience.

