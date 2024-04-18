Siren OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Jayam Ravi's Movie Online

Siren OTT Release: The lead roles in 'Siren' are portrayed by Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh, with Anthony Bhagyaraj taking on the dual roles of writer and director. The movie was released in theaters on February 16, 2024.

Last November, the teaser for 'Siren' was unveiled, offering a 1-minute and 38-second glimpse into the plot. The movie features Jayam Ravi as a convict incarcerated for murder, while Keerthy Suresh takes on the role of the female lead. Anupama Parameshwaran, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Tulasi also have notable roles in the film.

