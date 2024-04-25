Tamil TV Serials TRP Ratings: Karthigai Deepam Leads The Week - Top 5 Serials Revealed

Top 5 Zee Tamil Serials Of The Week: Zee Tamil has cemented its position as one of the most-watched television channels on the Tamil small screen, with its gripping lineup of serials captivating audiences across the state. The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) recently released its weekly ratings, and Zee Tamil's prime-time serials continue to make significant strides in the rankings.

Let's take a look at the top 5 serials on Zee Tamil this week:

Karthigai Deepam: Holding onto the top spot with a rating of 5.11, Karthigai Deepam continues to dazzle viewers. This highly acclaimed serial stars Karthik Raj and Arthika in the lead roles and is directed by V. Sathasivam. The show, which premiered on December 5, 2022, is a remake of Zee Bangla's TV series Krishnakoli and follows the journey of its central characters as they navigate life's challenges.

Sandhya Ragam: This popular serial has climbed to second place with a rating of 4.52. Sandhya Ragam is known for its stellar performances by Sandhya Jagarlamudi, Antara Swarnakar, and Bhavana Lasya, among others. Directed by N. Priyan and produced by Sabreesh Kumar, the series follows the intertwined lives of two sisters, Janaki and Sandhya, and their children, offering an emotional and engaging storyline.

