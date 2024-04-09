Thalaivar 171: Mic Mohan As Villain In Rajinikanth's Film; Vijay Sethupathi & Shah Rukh Khan Rumoured Addition

Thalaivar 171 Update: In a move that has set tongues wagging in the entertainment industry, director Lokesh Kanagaraj seems to have assembled an impressive cast for Rajinikanth's much-anticipated upcoming film, tentatively titled "Thalaivar 171." As per a report by DT Next, actor Mic Mohan has been approached by Lokesh to portray the antagonist in the movie, marking a potentially thrilling addition to the cast.

Report suggest that both Lokesh and Mohan have expressed keen interest in collaborating, with negotiations currently underway regarding the actor's remuneration. Once the discussions reach a consensus, the veteran actor is expected to seal the deal, further solidifying the film's ensemble.

