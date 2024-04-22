Thalaivar 171 Title Teaser Release Time Revealed: Exciting Unveiling Of Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj's Movie

Thalaivar 171 Title Teaser Release: Superstar Rajinikanth is set to return as a character with a dark side in the movie tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. This movie is the first collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth, but it is not part of the LCU. In a past interview, Lokesh mentioned that he was going to experiment with something new in Thalaivar 171.

Title Teaser Release Time

Fans are excited, and the title teaser for this major project will be unveiled in just a few hours. Reports suggest that the title teaser will be released today at 6 p.m.

