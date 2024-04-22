Thalaivar 171 Titled 'Coolie': Watch Powerful Avatar Of Rajinkanth In The Teaser For Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Next

Thalaivar 171 Titled 'Coolie': The title teaser for Rajinikanth's upcoming film, previously known as Thalaivar 171, now introduces the intriguing title Coolie. Rajinikanth has played a coolie in films like Uzhaipaali (1993), Mannan (1992), Mallum Malarum (1989), and several others. Therefore, the upcoming film may include some meta-references to his earlier work.

This film marks the first collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth, but it is not part of the LCU. In a previous interview, Lokesh stated that he planned to try something different with Thalaivar 171 and confirmed it would not be connected to his cinematic universe, which includes movies like Vikram, Kaithi, and Leo. Consequently, Coolie will be his third standalone film, following Maanagaram and Master.

