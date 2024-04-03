Thalapathy 69: Vijay's Salary For His Final Film Set To Surpass His Own Record Remunerations In Leo And GOAT

Thalapathy 69: Popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay among his fans, actor Vijay made a significant career shift by announcing his entry into politics and unveiling the name of his new political party on February 2nd.

Currently immersed in the shooting of 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT), helmed by Venkat Prabhu, Vijay has confirmed that this film serves as his penultimate cinematic endeavor, with 'Thalapathy 69' slated to be his final acting project.

Thalapathy 69: Director Finalised?

Reports suggest that D. V. V. Danayya, a notable personality in the Telugu film industry, will be producing Thalapathy 69. There have been speculations regarding the director for the project, with several prominent names being considered, such as Atlee Kumar, Vetrimaaran, Nelson Dilipkumar, H. Vinoth, and Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas.

Presently, there is considerable industry speculation indicating that H. Vinoth is set to direct Thalapathy 69, scheduled for release as a political film in 2025. Notably, H. Vinoth has directed acclaimed films such as "Sathuranga Vettai," "Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru," "Nerkonda Paarvai," "Valimai," and "Thunivu."

Vijay's Salary For Thalapathy 69

According to a report by DTNext, it has been revealed that Thalapathy Vijay is set to receive the highest remuneration of his career, a staggering 250 crore, for his upcoming project tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. Reportedly directed by H. Vinoth, the film is said to delve into a political subject, adding an intriguing layer to Vijay's repertoire. While the production house is yet to be finalised, DVV Entertainment is emerging as a front-runner, with AGS also expressing interest in producing the movie. This news has sparked excitement among fans, eagerly anticipating Vijay's next big venture.

As per film industry tracker Amutha Bharathi, Thalapathy Vijay's remuneration graph is on a remarkable ascent, showcasing his immense popularity and influence in the industry. Starting from a staggering 150 crore for LEO, his remuneration soared to an impressive 200 crore for The Greatest Of All Time and now stands at an astounding 250 crore for Thalapathy 69. This exponential growth underscores the unparalleled craze and stardom he has cultivated over the years. However, there's a looming concern among Kollywood enthusiasts that if Vijay decides to transition into politics full-time, it would be a significant loss for the industry.

