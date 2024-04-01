The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) First Single Release Date: Song Unveiling Date For Vijay's Movie Revealed

Vijay's 'GOAT' Update: Actor Vijay, also known as Thalapathy Vijay among his fans, made a pivotal move in his career by announcing his foray into politics and revealing the name of his new political party on February 2nd.

While currently engaged in filming 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, Vijay has affirmed that this movie marks his second-to-last cinematic venture, with 'Thalapathy 69' set to be his final acting pursuit.

Vijay's previous film, "Leo," hit theatres on October 19, 2023, marking his second collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj following the success of their first project together, "Master." While "Leo" generated significant anticipation among fans, it received mixed reviews upon release.

In response to the mixed reception of "Leo," Vijay teamed up with Venkat Prabhu for his next project. Known for his versatility in directing films across various genres in Tamil cinema, Venkat Prabhu's recent release, "Custody," did not meet expectations.

Shooting for 'GOAT' has been in progress for several months, generating anticipation among Vijay's fans. The latest update about 'GOAT' reveals intriguing details about the film.

The Greatest Of All Time First Single Release Date

Amidst mounting anticipation, the latest reports unveil an exciting update for Vijay fans eagerly awaiting his upcoming venture, "The Greatest Of All Time" (GOAT). Set to amplify the buzz surrounding the film, the announcement hints at the release of the first single from GOAT on April 14th. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film marks Vijay's penultimate acting endeavour, adding to the fervour surrounding the project. With expectations soaring high, this unveiling promises to offer a glimpse into the musical essence and cinematic extravaganza that GOAT is poised to deliver.

Apart from Vijay, the ensemble cast of 'GOAT' boasts prominent names such as Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash, Ajay Raj, Abyukta, and Ganja Karuppu, among others.