Veppam Kulir Mazhai OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Dhirav And Ismath Banu's Film

Veppam Kulir Mazhai OTT Release: Veppam Kulir Mazhai, a Tamil film set to hit theatres on March 29, 2024, is helmed by Pascal Vedamuthu. The cast includes Dhirav G, Ismath Banu, M. S. Bhaskar, Rama, and Vijaya Lakshmi in prominent roles.

Advertisement

Veppam Kulir Mazhai Synopsis

The narrative follows Petthaperumal and Paandi, a contentedly married couple facing societal pressure to conceive, delving into the impact on their relationship.

Veppam Kulir OTT Release Date And Platform

"Veppam Kulir Mazhai" will begin streaming on Aha starting April 26, according to recent reports. Film enthusiasts can now experience this captivating cinematic journey from the comfort of their homes. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the OTT release of this drama film.

Advertisement