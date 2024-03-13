Vidaa Muyarchi First Look Poster Release Date To Announce Today? Ajith Kumar Fans On The Edge Of Their Seats

Vidaa Muyarchi First Look Poster Release: Ajith Kumar is presently engaged in the production of an intense action-packed film titled "Vidaa Muyarchi," directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner Lyca Productions.

Magizh Thirumeni, renowned for his knack for crafting sophisticated entertainers, has notable works like "Kalaga Thalaivan," "Thadam," and "Thadaiyara Thaaka" to his credit. Alongside Ajith, the star-studded cast includes Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Regina Cassandra, and actor Arav, among others.

The principal photography of the movie began in October 2023 and is primarily taking place in Azerbaijan. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Nirav Shah and Om Prakash, and editing by N. B. Srikanth.

Unfortunately, the film unit faced a tragic setback during their shoot in Azerbaijan. Milan, a prominent art director in Tamil cinema and a key member of the team, unexpectedly passed away due to a heart attack while on location. Milan, who had contributed to numerous of Ajith's earlier projects such as "Billa," "Aegan," "Veeram," "Vedalam," and "Vivegam," had an illustrious career spanning over 30 films.

Following Milan's untimely demise, Ajith and Magizh Thirumeni, deeply affected by the loss, prioritised the health of their team members by arranging medical check-ups to ensure their well-being amidst the shoot.

Anticipation Peaks: Speculations Surrounding 'Vidaa Muyarchi' First Look Release

Fans of Ajith Kumar are eagerly awaiting the release of "Vidaa Muyarchi" with excitement. Meanwhile, speculation is brewing on social media, suggesting that the first look poster of the film might be unveiled tomorrow, with an announcement expected today. Netizens are eagerly anticipating an official update from the filmmakers, adding to the excitement surrounding the highly-awaited project.

