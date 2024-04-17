Vidaa Muyarchi First Look Poster Release Date Revealed: Sneak Peek Into Ajith's Action Film Coming Soon

Vidaa Muyarchi First Look Poster Release: Ajith Kumar is currently involved in the production of a high-octane action film titled "Vidaa Muyarchi," directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner Lyca Productions.

Magizh Thirumeni, renowned for his expertise in creating sophisticated entertainment, boasts an impressive portfolio, including works such as "Kalaga Thalaivan," "Thadam," and "Thadaiyara Thaaka." Joining Ajith in the star-studded cast of "Vidaa Muyarchi" are Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Regina Cassandra, and actor Arav, among others.

Principal photography for the film commenced in October 2023, predominantly set in Azerbaijan. Anirudh Ravichander provides the music, with cinematography handled by Nirav Shah and Om Prakash and editing overseen by N. B. Srikanth.

Tragic Setback During Filming

Regrettably, the film crew encountered a tragic setback during their shoot in Azerbaijan. Milan, a prominent art director in Tamil cinema and a valued member of the team, unexpectedly passed away due to a heart attack while on location.

Milan had made significant contributions to several of Ajith's earlier projects, including "Billa," "Aegan," "Veeram," "Vedalam," and "Vivegam," boasting an illustrious career spanning over 30 films. In the aftermath of Milan's untimely demise, Ajith and Magizh Thirumeni, deeply affected by the loss, took immediate steps to prioritise the well-being of their team members. They arranged medical check-ups to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved amidst the ongoing shoot.

Diwali Release Consideration

Recent reports indicate that the creators of "Vidaa Muyarchi" are considering the auspicious occasion of the Diwali festival week as the ideal release date for the movie. With Diwali falling on November 1st, the festive atmosphere and heightened anticipation among audiences make it a strategic choice for the film's debut.

BTS Video Release

Vidaa Muyarchi made waves in recent headlines following the release of behind-the-scenes footage dating back to November of the previous year, showcasing moments from the film's shoot in Azerbaijan. Among these scenes, Ajith's daring stunt driving a car, which ended in an overturn, garnered attention. Thankfully, the makers confirmed Ajith's safety post-accident. This isn't the first time Ajith has performed such stunts solo; previously, he executed a daring bike stunt without a body double in the movie Mankatha.

First Look Poster Release Date Revealed

According to the latest reports, the eagerly anticipated first-look poster for "Vidaa Muyarchi" is set to be unveiled on May 1st, coinciding with Ajith Kumar's birthday. Fans are eagerly awaiting this momentous occasion, as it marks not only the unveiling of the film's visuals but also a celebration of the renowned actor's special day. With Ajith Kumar in the lead role and a talented team behind the project, expectations are high for "Vidaa Muyarchi" to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience.